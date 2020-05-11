(Des Moines, IA) -- When a Des Moines police officer conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle Sunday, inside was a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. That 18-year-old man was rushed to a nearby hospital and is reported to be in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released. Police say the suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the location at about 5:00 p-m nearly Evelyn Davis Park. No report of what led up to the violent encounter has been made.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health report another 287 people have tested positive for COVID-19. That runs the state’s total to 11-thousand-959 positive test results. The D-P-H says 13 additional deaths Sunday means 265 Iowans have died. The state reports more than 74 thousand tests have been completed and five-thousand-154 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 – and have since recovered.
(Lubbock, TX) -- A third suspect in an Iowa City shooting incident has been taken into custody in Lubbock, Texas. Reginald Little was arrested Friday and he is awaiting extradition to Johnson County. He’s being held on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Kejuan Winters. Iowa City police officers found Winters wounded inside a home April 20th. He died before he could be taken to a hospital for treatment.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Authorities say a 33-year-old Fort Dodge man forced his way into a woman’s home Saturday morning and began assaulting her while he was holding a knife. They say Leon Drayton then forced the woman and her child into his vehicle and drove away – while still assaulting her. A Webster County deputy stopped Drayton’s vehicle less than 15 minutes later and took him into custody. The suspect is being held in the Webster County Jail. Drayton is charged with burglary, kidnapping, domestic assault and child endangerment.