(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports five new deaths from COVID-19 Sunday run the state’s total to 351. State health officials say 323 new positive cases raise Missouri’s total to 14-thousand-651. So far, more than 100 thousand Iowans have been tested for coronavirus. The I-D-P-H reports there have been 37 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in 15 counties, resulting in nearly 14 hundred positive test results.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is defending her decision to re-open the state despite a surge of coronavirus deaths which followed it. Reynolds says a continued lockdown would come at what she calls a “social cost.” Fitness centers, hair salons, restaurants and barbershops are open again for the first time in two months. Local officials have said Reynolds took the step too soon, especially in areas that have a high number of cases. Citizens are being urged to use caution in determining whether to visit a business – and to wear facial coverings in public.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police say a burglary suspect was obviously intoxicated when they took her into custody Saturday. They say 31-year-old Allia Janning was barely able to stand. Janning is accused of barging into a guest room at the Sheraton without permission and using a stun device on a victim. That victim hasn’t been identified. Police say the person didn’t have any physical injuries – other than pain at the contact point. The device was in Janning’s possession when she was arrested. Police say her blood alcohol content was measured at point-219.
(Cass County, NE) -- Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say their pursuit of a fleeing Iowa driver reached speeds up to 130 miles-an-hour last week before he wrecked his car. The incident happened in Cass County, southeast of Omaha. The 55-year-old Council Bluffs man’s name hasn’t been released yet. A deputy pulled him over Friday morning, but he took off again. The chase finally ended when the man exited U-S Highway 75 without slowing down and there was a crash. The man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several additional charges.