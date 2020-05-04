(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 528 new positive cases of coronavirus have run the state’s total to nine-thousand-169. Nine more deaths were reported Sunday afternoon. Iowa has recorded 184 deaths. The I-D-P-H reports more than 44 thousand people taking the coronavirus test have been negative. A little over 36 percent of the Iowans who tested positive have officially recovered.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny woman is accused of causing the scratches and bruises doctors found on an infant last March. Twenty-eight-year-old Breanna Carol Henderson was taken into custody on suspicion of child endangerment. Doctors told police the injuries weren’t the result of an accident. Henderson was arrested early Sunday morning, then released on bail later the same day. A no-contact order has been issued to protect the victim.
(Des Moines, IA) -- In Des Moines, the Class of 2020 won’t totally miss out on graduation. Officials with Des Moines Public Schools say they will host those graduation ceremonies online next month. Virtual commencement ceremonies are set for Saturday, June 27th. Each school in the district will host its own ceremony and they will be broadcast on D-M-P-S Television, as well as the district’s website and social media accounts.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police say they have taken a third suspect into custody in the fatal shooting of a man last October. Twenty-one-year-old Kiara Kathy La Shae Morrise is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Murder charges have been filed against Todd R. Jenkins. Investigators say he fired the shot that killed Reginal Ward. Morrise is accused of meeting with Jenkins several times after refusing to cooperate with the police investigation. Forty-seven-year-old Dawn Louise Benavidez is also charged with being an accessory.