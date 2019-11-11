(Des Moines, IA) -- The CEO of the Iowa Lottery says the amount of money that will go to the state from the sale of lottery products topped the two-billion-dollar mark in October. Matt Strawn says the proceeds sent to the state in the last 34 years have been used for a lot of things -- but they are highlighting one fund in particular. Strawn says the first two-and-a-half million dollars every year raised by the lottery goes to this Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. He says the funding is available for needs like housing or car repair which aren’t covered by other support systems.
(Ames, IA) -- Four former Iowa State University students who were killed while serving in World War Two and Vietnam will be honored during the annual Gold Star Hall ceremony today (Monday). Gold Star Hall includes the names of nearly 600 Iowa Staters who have died in war, including the global war on terrorism. Former students’ names are engraved on the Gold Star Hall walls if they attended ISU full-time for one or more semesters and died while in military service in a war zone.
(Waterloo, IA) -- The luck of the draw may end up deciding the winner of an eastern Iowa mayoral race. The two top candidates for the office in Elk Run Heights, incumbent Tim Swope and challenger Kristi Lundy, are tied at 130 votes following Tuesday's election. Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder says there is one absentee ballot his office is still waiting to receive -- and if it arrives before noon Tuesday, it could be the deciding vote. The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors will certify the results of the election Tuesday and if it remains a tie -- then Veeder tells K-C-R-G T-V they will put the names of the candidates in a hat and pull one out at random.
(Clear Lake, IA) -- A Grammy-award-winning rock-a-billy star is the headliner at the annual "Winter Dance Party" in Clear Lake. It’s an event that celebrates the lives of three performers who perished in a northern Iowa plane crash nearly 60 years ago. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives will perform February 1st at the Surf Ballroom. Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J-P "The Big Bopper" Richardson performed at the Surf in February of 1959 and died a few hours later when their plane crashed in a cornfield.