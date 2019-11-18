(Des Moines, IA) -- A public celebration of life is set for Wednesday to honor Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady, who passed died unexpectedly of a heart attack Friday. The memorial will be held at the Drake University Knapp Center beginning at 10:00 A-M. Members of the public are invited to honor Chief Justice Cady, who had served on the Supreme Court since 1998. Cady was born in Rapid City, South Dakota and earned both his undergraduate and law degrees from Drake University. Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff through Wednesday to honor Justice Cady.
(Sioux Center, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says her trade mission to Japan was a positive experience. Reynolds returned to Iowa last week saying the group met with individuals marketing Iowa products and saw a lot of potential. She says there's also hope the U-S/Japanese trade agreement will lead to more opportunities. Reynolds says Japanese officials feel it should be ratified in their congress by December 5th. She says that could have it going into effect the first of January. Reynolds says they also had good visits with companies that have invested in Iowa and have businesses located within the Hawkeye state.
(Sioux Center, IA) -- The U-S Department of Agriculture announced a seven million dollar grant Friday to Premier Communications of Sioux Center to expand broadband internet to rural areas of northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota. Iowa U-S-D-A Rural Development Director Grant Mienke (min-key) was part of the announcement at a Sioux County family livestock farm near Hawarden. He says the project has the potential to make a far-reaching positive impact on rural businesses and communities. U-S-D-A Under Secretary Bill Northey equates the importance of extending broadband internet to rural areas to the electrification of rural America and the introduction of telephone service. Northey says Congress allocated 600 million dollars for the specific purpose of introducing fast-speed broadband internet into rural regions and this is the first project to receive a grant in the state of Iowa.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is facing several charges after police responded to a call of gunfire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Police say a man fired at officers as they arrived around 4:30 A-M to investigate. The police tactical team was called in and was able to enter the apartment and arrest 25-year-old Troy Ruggles. Ruggles is charted with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Police say additional charges will follow as they process evidence and continue the investigation. No officers were injured.