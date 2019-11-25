(Muscatine, IA) -- A 56-year-old grandmother in southeastern Iowa is expected to appeal her conviction on a charge of second-degree murder. Annette Cahill was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Muscatine County Court Friday. The first attempt to convict her ended in a mistrial. This time, the jury determined she used a baseball bat to kill 22-year-old Corey Wieneke in 1992. Investigators say she and the victim had been in an intimate relationship and they argued violently over Wieneke’s relationship with another woman.
(Iowa City, IA) -- An Iowa City woman reports she was injured when five men broke into her home Sunday shortly before 6:00 P-M. She says all five home invaders were black and more than one of them was armed. No names have been released. The woman suffered a laceration that required medical treatment. In addition to Iowa City police, the Iowa City Fire Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service and University of Iowa police all responded to the scene.
(Ankeny, IA) -- A 39-year-old Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges he sexually abused a relative. Investigators say the victim was a minor who was abused multiple times over a three-year period. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took Andrew Jon Fisher into custody. He is free on bond, but a no-contact order is in effect.
(Lewis, IA) -- Two students at Lewis Central High School are dead after a traffic accident Friday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found a pickup and a passenger car in a ditch at about 1:30 P-M. Seventeen-year-old Floyd Quick and a second teenager were both dead. Quick’s name was the only one released. Deputies are searching for a third car that was involved in the accident but failed to stop. Speed is thought to have been a factor.