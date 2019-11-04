(Des Moines, IA) -- Prosecutors say all efforts to reach a plea have fallen short, so a convicted sex offender will go on trial December 2nd. Thirty-nine-year-old Loren Lewis is accused of trying to lure two young boys in Des Moines. He faces charges of assault with intent to commit sex abuse and two counts of enticing a minor. The boys ages 11 and 12 were walking home from school last August when Lewis is accused of assaulting one of them. The other boy ran away and got help.
(Boone, IA) -- Members of the Boone Fire Department say they were helping with a fire at a grocery store early Sunday morning when they got calls about a train derailment and a house fire. The grocery store was a total loss. Fire crews say a man and a dog in the burning house managed to get out safely. The wreckage of that home was said to be still smoldering 12 hours later. The train derailment caused several stores to be evacuated and the rail cars damaged several parked vehicles. Although witnesses smelled natural gas, there were no explosions and no major injuries reported.
(Washington, DC) -- A report from the American Farm Bureau Federation finds a 71 percent increase in the number of bankruptcy filings by Iowa farms. The report puts the nationwide increase at 24 percent over the previous year, covering the 12 months ending September 30th. Several weather incidents and trade disputes were the major factors faced by Midwest farmers. There were 24 Chapter-12 bankruptcies in Iowa, up from 14 the year before. The U-S-D-A estimates farm revenue at 88-billion dollars for the year – 29 percent below the record set in 2013.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police say they were investigating a burglary when they arrest a fifth man in the October 10th murder of Rashid Mohamed Ibrahim in Des Moines. Twenty-year-old Calvonta Stallings was taken into custody early Sunday morning. Stallings has been charged with first-degree robbery – and there were arrest warrants in his name for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for the crime in Des Moines. Stallings is being held in the Scott County Jail.