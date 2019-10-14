(Des Moines, IA) -- Another lawsuit challenging the updated process for selecting Iowa Supreme Court justices and appeals court judges was heard in Polk County District Court Friday. A judge dismissed the first lawsuit that claimed Republican lawmakers violated the constitution when they gave the governor an additional appointment to the nominating panel. That judge said lawyers and Democratic lawmakers didn’t prove they’re adversely affected by the change. Attorney Bob Rush says the second lawsuit directly involves Thomas Duff -- who applied to be an appeals court judge -- but wasn’t chosen as a nominee. The original legal challenge of the new law is expected to be heard by the Court of Appeals next month.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge Police are investigating a shooting on Friday night that claimed the life of a South Dakota man. The victim is identified as 28-year-old Mohammad Yaquib of Sioux Falls. Investigators say the individuals involved were meeting for a drug deal. Police apprehended a 16-year-old male juvenile from Fort Dodge Saturday morning on a charge of aiding and abetting robbery in the first degree. The name of the juvenile is not being released. He was taken to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora. Authorities on Saturday issued arrest warrants for 19-year-old Damion Lamont Chavez of Fort Dodge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- More federal land is being opened up for fishing and hunting in Iowa as part of the Trump administration’s move to make public land more accessible. Margaret Everson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says one-point-four-million acres were added this year, including the Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge east of Des Moines. The Department of the Interior will also allow more big game hunting at De Soto Bend in western Iowa. Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam says making that land accessible to the public promotes outdoor recreation and conservation.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A woman in Melcher-Dallas who became trapped in her burning home is being treated at the burn unit in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Firefighters were called to the scene last Friday. They say they found Amanda Lewis inside when they broke down the door. She was airlifted to the hospital facility in Iowa City. The Melcher-Dallas Fire Department says the fire doesn’t appear to be suspicious.