(Knoxville, IA) -- Knoxville police accuse a man of torturing a puppy and threatening authorities as he was taken into custody last week. They say Nathan Lee Adams threatened to put bombs in the personal vehicles of the police dispatcher, two police officers and the Marion County sheriff. Adams was taken into custody last Tuesday after officers found a severely underweight puppy covered in feces. The Marion County Humane Society says Adams was just feeding the dog enough to keep her alive so he could continue torturing her. Zena is a six-month-old black lab mix which is 20 pounds underweight and has two broken hind legs. Adams is being held in the Marion County Jail.
(Onawa, IA) -- Several agencies responded to an emergency call from two duck hunters whose boat was sinking Sunday morning. The father and son were on an oxbow lake in the Tieville Bend Wildlife Management Area. They said they were returning to the boat ramp when their boat began taking on water. A D-N-R conservation officer and an Iowa State Patrol trooper pulled the two from the stranded boat and took them to shore. Their names haven’t been released and no medical treatment was necessary.
(Missouri Valley, IA) -- Members of the Midwest Regional Dive Team have recovered the body of a 33-year-old kayaker from Nebraska who was reported missing Friday night. Investigators think Cody Bengford of Bellevue was headed out for a bow hunt in the Desoto National Wildlife Refuge. His overturned kayak was found along the north shore of the lake. The divers found his body the following morning.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 66-year-old Des Moines man faces drug and sexual abuse charges. Jessie Gonzales is accused of providing marijuana to two children last summer, then sexually abusing them both. Gonzales was arrested last week. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on a bond of 200-thousand dollars.