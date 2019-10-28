(Knoxville, IA) -- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released the name of the 56-year-old woman killed in an explosion Saturday afternoon. The accident happened at a gender reveal announcement in Knoxville. Investigators say the blast caused a piece of debris to hit the victim. She was dead when emergency responders arrived a little after 4:00 P-M.
(Davenport, IA) -- If a former Davenport daycare worker violates probation at any time over the next four years, she could find herself serving a 25-year prison term. Forty-six-year-old Amy Ellen Smith entered a guilty plea last August to neglect of a dependent person and child endangerment with injury. An infant in her care suffered serious injuries – including broken bones – two-and-a-half years ago. The Scott County judge rejected her requests for a deferred judgment, a decision which would have expunged the felony from her record.
(Ames, IA) -- Officials at Iowa State University say a football fan fell about 25 feet from the upper deck on the east side of Jack Trice Stadium Saturday. The accident happened during the Cyclones’ homecoming game, a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State. The victim was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center for treatment, but there is no report available about the person’s medical condition or identity. Witnesses say the person was taken from the stadium on a stretcher.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Authorities in western Iowa are searching for a man who was serving time for first-degree theft. Twenty-one-year-old Jesse Shipley failed to show up on time at the Council Bluffs Residential Facility Sunday morning. Shipley and another man were found guilty of robbing a 16-year-old boy three years ago. He has been living at the Council Bluffs facility since mid-August.