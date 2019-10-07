(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa will use a U-S Department of Justice grant to try a new approach to dealing with the impact of opioid addiction. Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) director, Dale Woolery, says the one-point-seven million dollars will be used in three counties for early diversion of individuals directly to treatment. Woolery says they hope to reduce opioid misuse and the number of overdose deaths. Woolery says Black Hawk, Story, and Jones counties were chosen for the pilot program that may also include other substances. Woolery says opioid abuse often begins with legal prescriptions and develops into a more serious problem. He says that has created the need to look at different ways to address the situation. He says the three counties are a good fit for the pilot program as they provide a mixture that will give a good look at how the program might work in different settings.
An exhibition now open in eastern Iowa is called "Medieval to Metal" features instruments from the National Guitar Museum in Orlando. Jeff Miller, vice president of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids, says the exhibit is 40 different guitars that range from modern to hundreds of years old, Miller says one guitar six feet tall -- while another is very small. The exhibit also includes an array of 30 photos and album covers featuring pop culture figures and their instruments -- everyone from B.B. King to Pete Townshend. There are familiar, modern electric and acoustic six-string guitars as well as other ancestors -- like lutes -- that are centuries old. The exhibit runs through January and multiple concerts are planned at the museum to highlight guitar music from acoustic to rock-and-roll to funk.
(New Hampton, IA) -- A northeast Iowa man who distributed and possessed child pornography will spend 15 years in federal prison. Fifty-seven-year-old William Rolen of New Hampton pleaded guilty in April to one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Rolen also communicated with an undercover agent and planned to meet with a child and engage in sex acts, but he did not show up for the meetings. Rolen was sentenced to 188 months in prison and special assessments of 10-thousand-200 were imposed
(Saylorville, IA) -- One person died and another was injured following in a motorcycle accident near Saylorville Sunday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called at 12:09 a-m and found the motorcycle and two people injured. Life-saving measures were performed on one person -- who died at the scene. The other person reportedly had minor injuries. The names of the two people have not been released. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the wreck and deputies are investigating the cause of the accident.