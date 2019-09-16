(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds predicts President Donald Trump will announce new ethanol production guidelines this week. Reynolds flew to Washington, D-C last Thursday for a meeting at the White House to discuss how to increase the federal ethanol production mandate. President Trump in August gave the green light to waivers so 31 oil refineries do not have to blend ethanol into gasoline. Trump has said he had to save those refineries "from certain closing." Reynolds says she "feels really good" about last week's White House meeting with Trump and farm-state senators. The governor says the ethanol waivers granted to the oil industry erased any gains from President Trump's June announcement that gasoline with a higher 15-percent blend of ethanol could be sold year-round. She says that message has been delivered.
(Ames, IA) -- This is National Farm Safety Week and an Iowa State University expert says tractor rides for kids are one cause of accidents that can be avoided. Professor Charles Schwab says tractors are a draw for kids -- but they create dangerous situations. He says it's a distraction to the operator and puts that extra person at risk of falling off the tractor and being run over. The National Children’s Center estimates one child dies about every three days in an agriculture-related incident. He says it's not any safer to give kids rides on lawn tractors and it is actually often more dangerous because of an increased danger of rolling over as it becomes unbalanced with the extra weight. Schwab says adults need to be strong and avoid the desire of the kids to get into these dangerous situations. This year’s national theme is “Shift Farm Safety Into High Gear.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 12-year-old boy is being treated for the critical injuries he suffered when he ran into a Des Moines street Friday afternoon. Witnesses tell police there was nothing 44-year-old driver Steven James could have done. He stayed on the scene until officers arrived. The boy's name hasn't been released, but he is being treated at Blank Children's Hospital. Witnesses say he was walking southbound on a sidewalk when he unexpectedly ran into the street and was hit.
(Omaha, NE) -- The National Weather Service is warning of more Missouri River flooding which is likely this week between Sioux City and Rulo, Nebraska. Upstream, the government reports some parts of South Dakota received as much as seven inches of rain over a two-day period. The Missouri is expected to crest later this week. It is possible Interstates 680 and 29 will be covered partially. Several levees damaged last spring haven't been repaired yet, making the threat even greater.