(Des Miones, IA) -- Des Moines Police have identified the two people involved in a fatal accident where a man sitting in the street was struck by a car Friday evening. Police say 62- year- old Gregory Snowden. was struck by a car driven by 29- year- old Tiffany Elliott of Ankeny. Witnesses told police Snowden was sitting in the roadway just before being hit around 9:27. Snowden died the next day in the hospital. Police say it does not appear that the driver Elliott was impaired. Police are still trying to determine why Snowden was in the street.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation reopened sections of I-29 and I-680 in western Iowa Friday that had been closed by flooding. The D-O-T says floodwaters receded and they cleaned up the area. They’ve re-opened I-680 from the Missouri River to the I-29 interchange and I-29 from Council Bluffs to Crescent. A 10-mile section of I-29 from Crescent to Loveland is still closed to traffic. Traffic engineer Austin Yates says that 10-mile stretch remains closed because it has about one mile that’s still underwater.
(Undated) -- The president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says home sales across the state were up slightly in August. John Goede (Go-dee) says year-to-date everything statewide is stable -- the sales are up slightly, the closings are up slightly, the listings are very stable. He says the median price of a home has gone up about three-thousand dollars. Goede says things have really been steady when you look at statewide numbers through the year thus far. He says there are differences when you look at different region. West-central Iowa shows their median price for a home is 95-thousand dollars. The median price in Des Moines is at 232-thousand dollars and Iowa City 248-thousand dollars. Goede says it shows the differences in the growth in the urban areas of the state compared to rural areas.
(Brooklyn, IA) -- Runners turned out win in foggy weather in Booklyn Sunday for a run to honor Mollie Tibbetts. Brooklyn is the hometown of Tibbetts -- and it was where she was running in July of 2018 when she was kidnapped and later killed. Tibbetts went to the University of Iowa, and liked to run. A man who was in the country illegally has been charged with killing Tibbetts. He is awaiting trial. Money from the run will be donated to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.