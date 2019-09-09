(Burlington, IA) -- The D-C-I has been called in to help Burlington Police investigate a fatal shooting. Police were called out on the report of multiple shots being fired and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police have not released the name of the man.
(Sabula, IA) -- A Sabula man died in a motorcycle accident south of Dubuque on Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol.reports that 52-year-old John Cole Junior exited the roadway into a ditch around 6:30 Saturday evening on Highway 52 in Jackson County. The crash report says Cole drove into an embankment and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was to the hospital where he later died. Investigators are trying to determine why Cole's motorcycle left the roadway.
(Undated) -- The Governor has extended the state disaster proclamations for flooding and severe weather that began in March. The extension allows county and local governments to continue to use state resources to respond to and recover from the effects of the severe weather. It also suspends length-of-stay and fee requirements at Waubonsie State Park located in Fremont County. The extension keeps the proclamations in place through October 8th.
(Ames, IA) -- This is the week that can see the loyalties of towns and even individual households across Iowa split. The Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Ames Saturday to play the Iowa State Cyclones in their annual football showdown. Some will wear black and gold -- some will wear the cardinal and gold -- in what's commonly known as the Cy-Hawk. Iowa comes into the game 2-0 after beating Rutgers Saturday. Iowa State is 1-0 and had a bye Saturday after a double-overtime win against Northern Iowa in their season opener.