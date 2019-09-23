(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says two conservation officers were placed on paid administrative leave after their response to a dispute involving two women Thursday in downtown Des Moines. The D-N-R says in a news release there are many questions to be answered and the department is working with the Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct a "full, fair, and thorough investigation into the matter." The D-N-R has not released the officer's names or the names of the women involved.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has hired the law firm of Faegre Baker Daniels to conduct an independent investigation into the September 11, 2019, arrest in the Dallas County Courthouse of two individuals and the alleged break-in at the Polk County Courthouse two days earlier by the same two men. The action comes after the Iowa Senate's Oversight Committee leader announced the committee will hold a hearing to examine the state Judicial Branch contract with the security firm that employed the two people who were arrested. The Coalfire security company issued a statement Wednesday, saying the scope of the contract for testing the security of Iowa's electronic court system apparently wasn't clear to them or officials in the court system who hired them.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Polk County Democratic Party chairman says 12-thousand 242 people have attended the “Steak Fry” fundraiser Saturday afternoon where the top Democrat candidates for president spoke. The Des Moines Register/CNN “Iowa Poll” released Saturday night showed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren as the new leader in the Iowa race. Warren’s steady push to the top of the Iowa Poll appears fueled by the dogged footwork by her paid staff and volunteers throughout the state, along with a policy-heavy campaign platform. Former Vice President Joe Biden — the front-runner in national polls — sits two-points behind Warren in the new “Iowa Poll.” The biggest applause line in Biden’s speech to the Steak Fry crowd came shortly after he took the stage and said: "Above all else, we must defeat Donald Trump, period.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds held her annual Harvest Festival fundraiser Saturday night, using the event to denounce the Democrats running for president and make a pitch for Donald Trump’s reelection. Reynolds told the audience about tense moments in the White House earlier this month as she and other Iowa officials asked the president to boost the federal ethanol production mandate. Vice President Mike Pence's wife Karen was the keynote speaker. Senator Grassley told the crowd Pence had played a key role in that Oval Office meeting on ethanol policy. Senator Joni Ernst commented on the Democratic presidential candidates who spoke at the Democrat Steak Fry earlier Saturday in Des Moines. Ernst says the ‘Green New Deal’ calls for the elimination of cattle and Democrats were doing that one steak at a time.