(Davenport, IA) -- The Michelle Martinko murder case moves into its final phase in Davenport, with closing arguments expected today (Monday). The defense for 66-year-old Jerry Burns of Manchester presented just one witness Friday in his first-degree murder case in the Cedar Rapids stabbing death in 1979. Forensic genetics consultant Michael Spence testified it is possible for D-N-A to be transferred from one person to another in passing, and not necessarily at the time a crime was committed. Prosecutors say it is unlikely the D-N-A found on Martinko's dress that they linked to Burns could have come from anyone else.
>>Adair County Accident Kills 2 Teenagers
(Hebron, IA) -- Two teenagers from Winterset died in a Friday accident in western Iowa's Adair County. The Iowa State Patrol reports a car driven by a 16-year old hit an S-U-V head-on at the crest of a hill on a gravel road. The driver and a 15-year old passenger died at the scene. Their names were not immediately released. The S-U-V driver, 26-year old Marriah Love, of Orient, suffered minor injuries. A three-year-old rear seat passenger in her vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.
>>Candidate Filing Period Begins For June-November Elections
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office reports the filing period for state and federal officials in the June primary and November general elections starts today (Monday). Candidates can file for office until Friday, March 13th, at 5:00 P-M. This effects only Democratic and Republican party members. Candidates will be able to file their nominating petitions and affidavits of candidacy in the Capitol Building or the Lucas Office Buildings. The updated list of candidates will be published on the Secretary of State’s website starting Tuesday morning.
>>Arraignment For Defendants In Triple Murder Set For Next Month
(Des Moines, IA) -- Arraignment for the two defendants in a triple murder has been set for next month. Twenty-year-old Daishawn Gills and 19-year-old Emmanuel Totaye are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree robbery. They are accused of killing Thayne Wright and brothers DeVonte and Malachi Swanks in the Swanks’ home January 30th. Authorities say the younger Swanks brother, who was 15 at the time, texted his girlfriend last month that he feared for his life.