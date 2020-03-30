(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 38 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. Sunday’s cases bring the state’s total to 336 positive results. Four Iowans have died. The Health Department says there have been more than five thousand negative tests so far. The Iowan who died Saturday was an older adult, 61-to-80 years old, from Linn County.
(Oelwein, IA) -- The National Weather Service confirms the touchdown of damaging tornadoes in southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa Saturday. Early reports indicate the tornado was an E-F-1 with maximum sustained winds of 100 miles-an-hour. Tornadoes were sighted in Black Hawk, Buchanan, Marshall Adams and Adair Counties. No serious injuries or deaths have been reported. Most of the damage was done near Potosi, Wisconsin.
(Adel, IA) -- Concerns about the coronavirus have led a Dallas County judge to lower the bond for a former Iowa college professional who is accused of killing her husband. Bond was originally set at five million dollars for Gowun Park. He reduced it to 285 thousand last week, she posted the bond and was released Thursday. Investigators say Park bound her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam, to a chair, then jammed clothing into his mouth and used duct tape to attach a towel to his head. Nam suffocated. Park was an assistant professor of economics at Simpson College in Indianola.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshalltown police have identified the two men involved in a fatal shooting last week. Twenty-two-year-old Johnqwez Deanthony Lewis died before he could be taken to a hospital last Wednesday. When officers arrived at the home just before 9:30 p-m, they found Lewis and 27-year-old Devonte Allen Brooks suffering from gunshot wounds. Brooks was hospitalized but has been released since then. So far, police have reported no arrests.