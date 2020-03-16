(Washington, DC) -- After hours of negotiation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House, the U-S House of Representatives gave its overwhelming support to an eight-billion-dollar coronavirus relief package Saturday. The final vote was 363-to-40. President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the bill into law, but it hasn’t been scheduled for a vote in the U-S Senate yet. One member of the Iowa Congressional delegation voted against the measure – Republican Steve King. All 40 “Nay” votes were cast by Republicans.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Legislature is suspending its work for 30 days during the coronavirus outbreak. The Sunday decision comes a day after Governor Kim Reynolds announced the state has confirmed its first case of the “community spread” of the virus. The governor met with both Republican and Democratic leaders Sunday to discuss the next steps for the current legislative session. Community spread is defined as when a person has been infected with a virus, but the source of the infection can’t be specifically identified. Just last Thursday top Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate had said they expected to continue with the legislative session as normal. So far, 11 state legislature across the U-S have postponed their legislative sessions.
(St. Paul, MN) -- A large-scale netting operation on the Upper Mississippi River will be conducted after more than 50 invasive carp were found. The discovery was made last week by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources near La Crosse and Trempealeau. State biologists identified 39 silver and 11 grass crap near La Crosse – and one silver carp caught farther upstream. Scientists say it’s the biggest concentration of the invasion carp which has been detected so far upstream. It’s thought the fish migrated north when dam gates were opened last summer to release floodwaters.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshalltown police are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred early Sunday. Officers responded to reports about gunshots and they found a 27-year-old man suffering multiple wounds. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health in Marshalltown, but doctors weren’t able to save him. His name hasn’t been released.