(Marshalltown, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has arrested a man in connection with the death of another man at the Marshalltown Residential Facility on February 4th. The staff of the Marshalltown Residential Facility found 31-year-old Derek Jones unresponsive in his room and called 9-1-1. Jones had been living at the facility on probation supervision. After his death agents arrested and charged 36-year-old Adam Younis with involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. He is being held at the Marshall County Jail. An autopsy has been scheduled at the State Medical Examiner's office.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two eastern Iowa men have been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges. Fifty-five-year-old Ricki Charles Hess of North Liberty was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography. After investigators received a tip, a search of his computer and smartphone turned up more than 160 videos and 30 photos of child porn. The other man, 57-year-old Jeffrey Scott Walter of Burlington, will spend eight-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. Federal agents say they traced Walker’s electronic devices to online ads about child porn.
(Nevada, IA) -- A 70-year-old man accused of stabbing his wife to death will undergo a competency evaluation ordered by the judge in his case. Gary Lee Pillman is charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Pillman went to his neighbor’s home last November 13th and said he had killed his wife. When authorities responded, they found the body of 62-year-old Betty Jean Pillman. The defendant told investigators he attacked her after she said she was divorcing him.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The company says 105 employees will be laid off at John Deer Dubuque Works. The announcement was made Friday and the layoffs will start in early April. A company spokesman blames current market conditions. The plant at Dubuque makes forestry and construction equipment, but not tractors. Three months ago John Deere announced net sales were up four percent in the most recent quarter and construction and forestry products were reporting higher sales and net profit for the year.