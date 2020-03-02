(Sioux City, IA) -- A Sioux City man has waived his right to a jury trial and will face murder charges in a bench trial instead. Jordan Henry is accused of killing his former girlfriend in a hotel room last January, then setting that room on fire. The judge rejected Henry’s effort to claim the killing was the result of meth-induced psychosis. He can still plead insanity, diminished responsibility or intoxication as a part of his defense. A date for that bench trial hasn’t been set.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities say the money taken by a bank robber Friday was equipped with a G-P-S tracker. That’s how they caught up with 25-year-old Abraham Fagory. He’s charged with first-degree robbery. Witnesses say Fagory walked into Iowa State Bank, pointed a gun at a teller, demanded money and ran out. He was taken into custody 22 minutes later and is now being held in the Polk County Jail. Fagory has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 10th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A requested recount has been completed and the Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee has certified last month’s caucus results. The 26-to-14 vote was taken Saturday. The results have been forwarded to the Democratic National Committee. The recount didn’t change the final results. Although he withdrew from the race last weekend, Pete Buttigieg currently has the lead in delegates, 14-to-12, over Bernie Sanders.
(Ames, IA) -- Rooms in residence halls on the Iowa State University campus in Ames are sitting empty. That has university officials considering a plan to close a residence hall. The university began the current school year last August with 800 vacant rooms in its residence halls and that number is expected to almost double – to 15-hundred – by this coming fall. I-S-U is considering the idea of closing the Oak-Elm residence hall. That move could save the university 750-thousand dollars. The decision will be made later this month.