(Des Moines, IA) -- Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Iowa. The official announcement was made by Governor Kim Reynolds Sunday night. The virus which has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide hadn’t been detected in Iowa previously. All three victims live in Johnson County. They tested positive last week after returning from a cruise that passed through Egypt. The governor said the state is in the early stages of gathering information about the situation and preparing for the next steps. Iowans have been told they don’t need to take additional precautions yet.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Iowa man who was free pending a trial on vehicular homicide charges will have to return to his jail cell. Twenty-three-year-old Samuel Canfield is accused of failing to take the required remote breathalyzer tests. Canfield had been free since February 11th, but he was supposed to do breath alcohol testing four times a day. The court says he missed five of the tests between February 14th and March 2nd. His attorneys say his overnight work schedule caused him to oversleep and miss morning tests. He returns to Polk County Court Wednesday.
(Seymour, IA) -- Authorities in southeast Iowa suspect a Missouri man who was found dead had been involved in a burglary. When deputies responded to the burglary call in Seymour Friday night they were told two suspects had already left the scene. Officers found 43-year-old Scott Howard of Kirksville dead by an unoccupied vehicle near the location of the home invasion. A second suspect, 17-year-old Keith Steen, also of Kirksville, was found nearby and arrested, with charges of robbery, burglary, going armed with intent and assault while participating in a felony filed against him. Sheen is being held in the Wayne County Jail.
(Muscatine, IA) -- A 20-year-old Muscatine County man has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing his grandmother to death. Darian Lensgraf won’t be eligible for parole. Investigators say he went to 66-year-old Diana Lensgraf’s home on her birthday, stabbing her in the chest multiple times. He was found guilty by a Muscatine County jury in January and was sentenced last Friday.