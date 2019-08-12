(Des Moines, IA) -- Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety held a forum in Iowa Saturday on gun safety. Shannon Watts founded "Moms Demand Action" after the 2012 shooting at a Connecticut school. She says the National Rifle Association is weaker than it has ever been going into 2020 and says their movement is stronger than it's ever been. Watts says they outspent the N-R-A in the 2018 midterm elections and "we outmaneuvered them." Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg promised to dip deeply into his fortune and bankroll "the most massive effort on gun safety our country has ever seen." Several of the Democratic presidential candidates attended the event.
(Rock Rapids, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Lyon County Sheriff’s deputy near Rock Rapids Saturday morning. The Patrol says the deputy was northbound on County Road K-52 just south of 160th Street when his cruiser left the roadway while entering a curve. The S-U-V then entered the ditch, vaulted over a driveway and rolled before coming to a rest on the driver’s side on a gravel driveway. The deputy, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with what are described as incapacitating injuries.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A 22-year-old Sioux City man will spend more than nine years in federal prison after a pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Evidence at his hearing showed Jesus Giron was stopped by police in 2018 after burglarizing a car in Sioux City, Iowa. Upon his arrest officers located 15 one-gram baggies of cocaine and more than one-thousand dollars on his person. Woodbury County Jail officers located 15 more baggies, each containing a half-gram of cocaine, in Giron’s waistband. A search warrant at his home revealed drug packaging materials, marijuana. Officers found a large duffel bag in his basement with a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine inside. Almost directly above where this bag was located, on top of an air duct, was a plastic shopping bag containing five-thousand dollars. Giron was already a state felon, on state probation, and awaiting resolution of other state felony charges when these discoveries were made.
(Guthrie County, IA) -- Twenty people were arrested in a three-county drug sting that also saw five kids removed from homes where drug violations are said to have occurred. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigations were initiated July 10 and ran through August 1st in Guthrie, Carroll and Audubon Counties. They led to the arrest of 20 people on more than 100 criminal charges. Thirteen of those arrested were allegedly in possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. One of those charged is alleged to have sold drugs to a minor, and another had used the Bayard City Park as a delivery location. Five people are facing 14 counts of child endangerment.