(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Democratic Party elected an interim chair this weekend after the resignation of the chair in the wake of the problems with the Iowa Caucuses. State Representative Mark Smith of Marshalltown was elected to replace Troy Price -- who resigned after results from the first presidential nominating contest were delayed for days Price received a standing ovation from members of the party’s state central committee as he ended his final speech as chair. He says he resigned because his presence would make it hard for the party to move forward. Smith says an independent review of the caucuses will take place as planned. He says the review will give the party some answers about what happened -- but he says everyone needs to keep in mind that "most things went very well.”
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an officer was assaulted by an inmate Friday evening at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The department says the officer was observing the distribution of medications to inmates on a mental health unit when an inmate refused to comply with taking a required prescription. After being verbally directed to take his medication, the inmate refused and struck the officer in the face with a closed-fist strike. The officer that was attacked, as well as additional officers that responded to the incident were able to place the inmate in restraints without further incident. The officer was taken by a state vehicle to the Jones Regional Medical Center to be evaluated and was found to have suffered injuries to his face and hand. The inmate did not suffer any major injuries.
(Davenport, IA) -- The second week of the trial of the man accused in the murder more than 40 years ago of Cedar Rapids teenager is expected to get underway today (Monday) in Davenport. Sixty-six-year-old Jerry Burns is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michelle Martinko -- who was 18 when she was found stabbed to death in December 1979. Testimony in the first week dealt with the former investigators from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and how they handled the evidence after discovering Martinko's body in her car at the Westdale Mall. The attorney for Burns said in opening arguments that all the evidence does not lead to his client. The trial was moved to Scott County due to pre-trial publicity.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has 18 town hall meetings scheduled to discuss possible changes to hunting rules and regulations and other topics. D-N-R spokesman, Mick Klemesrud, says the first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday in Sioux City. He says these are public meetings where local staff will come in and provide a recap of the hunting and trapping seasons, give population updates, and they'll talk about hunter participation, trapper participation and just what to expect and what we're looking at as potential rule changes. Comments collected from these public meetings will be considered along with other related comments received by the Iowa D-N-R prior to proposing changes to hunting rules and regulations. Proposed rules will be presented to the Natural Resource Commission during a regular public meeting for consideration and additional public comment. You can find the meeting dates on the D-N-R website.