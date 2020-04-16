(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service says a storm system which formed in the Rockies is bringing snow to southwestern Iowa this (Thursday morning). It will move slowly northeast to the I-80 corridor in the middle of the day and then continue in central and southern Iowa until about 9:00-to-11:00 p-m. Meteorologists say the heaviest snowfall will be in southern Iowa where three-to-six inches will fall. People north of I-80 will see less than an inch. Milder temperatures Friday will melt it away.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Loyal customers are being given credit for keeping some West Des Moines businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. The executive director of the Historic Valley Junction Foundation says, despite that, some of those businesses have lost up to 80 percent of their usual sales. Matt Hauge says the pandemic has forced them to change. He says it could eventually be more devastating than the floods of 1993 were to Valley Junction. Hauge says the area has beaten the odds many times before and he thinks it can do it again.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police say four teenagers who were linked to a big fight now faces charges of violating the state’s social distancing rules. The fight ended in a shooting which left one 18-year-old victim with injuries he is expected to survive. More than 20 people were involved in the fight April 8th at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. Officers responded when several shots were fired. Investigators say additional arrests are expected.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 39-year-old Des Moines man will be sentenced today (Thursday) for holding a woman captive in his father’s basement while beating her. Matthew Stiles has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. He is accused of holding the victim captive for eight hours while assaulting her. The woman was able to get free while Sites was out of the house. She told officers he beaten with a long metal flashlight, a rolling pin and his fists, then strangled her until she passed out.