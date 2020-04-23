(Davenport, IA) -- A man from Romania has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a scam in eastern Iowa. Information in his plea agreement shows 21-year-old Romica Martuica entered the U-S illegally in 2016 and was arrested in Hiawatha in 2019 along with two other people. The three had more than 90 counterfeit credit and debit cards on them. The cards had account information that had been acquired by using card skimmers on A-T-Ms. Martuica used fake cards more than 70 times and withdrew around 86-hundred dollars before the police caught him. He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is encouraging everyone to visit the Test-Iowa-dot-com (www.testiowa.com) website and answer some questions to see if they might need to be tested for coronavirus. More than 80-thousand people logged onto the site in the first 24 hours and nearly 250 are now scheduled to be tested Saturday at a drive-through site in downtown Des Moines. To qualify to be tested you must either have symptoms, interacted with someone who's already tested positive for COVID-19, or been in a virus "hot spot" like New Orleans or Chicago.
(Ankeny, IA) -- One injured person was rescued from a burning apartment in Ankeny Wednesday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the scene at about 4:45 p-m. The injured person was taken to a hospital. Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name or said how severe the injuries were. Four neighboring fire departments joined Ankeny firefighters in knocking down the flames.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says voters can avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19 by voting absentee starting today (Thursday). Pate says voting from home is the safest way to cast a ballot. Pate’s office has sent absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in Iowa. You should get yours next week. Using the pre-paid postage provided, you have until May 22nd at 5:00 p-m to return your absentee ballot to your county auditor’s office. The in-person absentee voting period starts May 4th.