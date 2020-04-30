(New Sharon, IA) -- Authorities in Mahaska County have charged a 69-year-old New Sharon woman with murder for allegedly killing a man Wednesday. Carole Ann Davis is in custody. Deputies were called to a location in a rural area about a homicide just before 10:00 a-m. The body of an adult male was found shortly after noon. His name hasn’t been released. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny will conduct an autopsy.
(Jamaica, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the seven minors who were involved in a fatal crash Tuesday in Dallas County. Investigators report five-year-old Claire Brown and eight-year-old Lindsay Brown were killed in the crash that happened at about 10:35 a-m in Jamaica. Sixteen-year-old Michael Crane lost control while driving a minivan and hit the entrance to a field. Five-year-old Carter West, seven-year-old Eli Brown and 11-year-old Katelyn Brown suffered injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Latino leaders are harshly criticizing President Trump’s executive order opening meat processing plants. A spokesperson for the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa says, “The blood of Latinos and immigrants will be spilled on the meat Americans will be eating.” Joe Henry says the workers are afraid of contracting COVID-19, but they don’t know what to do. He compared the order to forcing those workers to “go into a gas chamber.” The president took the step to reopen the nation’s food supply chain. LULAC is calling for a “Meatless May” – where people would quit eating corporate beef, poultry and pork – as a form of protest.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The suspension of the current legislative session has been continued until at least May 15th. The Iowa Legislative Council made the decision during a teleconference meeting. Some lawmakers are questioning the criteria used to evaluate whether it’s safe to return to the Iowa Capitol. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says he and House Speaker Pat Grassley are talking with Governor Reynolds and state health officials to make sure it is safe to do so.