Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 52F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.