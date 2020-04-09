(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health says 97 more people tested positive for coronavirus through Wednesday afternoon, increasing the state total to one-thousand-145. The death toll reached 27 when a person died in Linn County – where most of the Iowa cases are concentrated. One-hundred-22 of the patients testing positive have been hospitalized. Infections have been found in 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a neighbor spotted a woman’s body in her backyard Wednesday. When officers arrived at the home they found two toddlers inside with no supervision. Police say they saw no signs of foul play and their initial thought is the death was caused by a medical situation. An autopsy will be done by the medical examiner to confirm that. The woman’s age and name haven’t been released.
(Clinton, IA) -- Authorities in eastern Iowa say a 38-year-old man was shot to death by a Clinton police officer Tuesday morning. That officer had tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 10:45 a-m, but the driver refused to pull over. At one point during the pursuit, the officer fired his service weapon at the fleeing vehicle. The bullet hit Jacob Matthew Dau of Clinton and he died later after being taken to a hospital. The officer hasn’t been named while the investigation is conducted.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Ottumwa police say a 23-year-old woman has been jailed for stabbing the father of her child in the hand with a fork. Darsherall Lashell Jones was taken into custody Tuesday evening after a physical altercation with the victim. Jones is accused of forcing her way inside a home and charging at the man with a cooking fork. She faces charges of assault causing bodily injury, first-degree burglary and domestic abuse. Jones is being held in the Wapello County Jail on a 25-thousand-dollar bond.