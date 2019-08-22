(Kansas City, MO) -- A state appeals court has ruled that the former superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol overstepped her authority when she fired Trooper Anthony Piercy two years ago. Piercy was driving a boat at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014 when a handcuffed Iowa man fell out and drowned. The court's ruling means it will be up to the patrol to determine the professional future of the former trooper involved in the death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson. A hearing on Piercy's appeal to have his law license reinstated is scheduled for early September.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is confirming charges have been filed against three people in the death of 24-year-old Ashley Shafer. Her body was discovered in the Skunk River in Mahaska County August 6th. Investigators say 27-year-old Cody Vancenbrock injected Shaker with meth which caused her to die from an overdose. Thirty-four-year-old Holly Kelly and 28-year-old Nicholas Kelly were also taken into custody.
(Story City, IA) -- A central Iowa company is being given eight more months to hire the 94 workers it promised in order to receive tax incentives. American Packaging Corporation says the tight labor market in Story City has been a major factor. The workers were supposed to be on the job by July 2018. American got a one-year extension last summer. The current extension, awarded last week, makes the new deadline the end of March. The company has actually added 115 new workers, but they don't count because they're not being paid 23-dollars, 21-cents-an-hour, as required for the state incentives.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Each Iowa county determines its own rules for sounding its outdoor warning sirens. In many cases, they follow the warnings issued by the National Weather Service. After storms passed through parts of the state Tuesday, residents of some areas in eastern Iowa were questioning why the sirens sounded when there were no tornado reports. In the past, they have been activated when a trained spotter reports a tornado or funnel cloud. Now, they also sound if golf-ball-sized hail is expected, or wind gusts are expected to top 70 miles-an-hour.