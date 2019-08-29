(Cresco, IA) -- A northern Iowa man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife. Thirty-five-year-old Brian Fullhart was sentenced in Howard County Court Wednesday. Police say he forced his 34-year-old wife, Zoanne, to kneel in a friend's mobile home February 28th, 2018, and then shot her in the head. After the shooting, he held authorities in a standoff for five hours before giving up. Prosecutors said he killed the victim because she was leaving him.
(Merrill, IA) -- The Plymouth County Sheriff's Department says the woman who drove her car into the Floyd River Wednesday afternoon may have suffered some kind of medical issue. Rescue crews were called to a bridge over that river shortly after noon. The woman was able to get out of the vehicle, but had to be placed on a backboard and lifted from the riverbank by an aerial truck. She was taken to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars for treatment.
(Mitchellville, IA) -- An Iowa woman who pleaded guilty to seven felony charges has been released from prison on parole after serving less than eight months. Thirty-one-year-old Priscilla Heronemus could have spent 30 years behind bars. She was convicted of stealing money from her employers. The Waukee woman entered the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women December 31st, was granted parole August 8th and released August 19th.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- A woman is suing a Bettendorf hotel for giving her husband access to her room. Tabbytha McMeekan was assaulted by her estranged husband when he got in. McMeekan's suit claims employees gave her attacker the room number and an access key. Her lawyers are alleging negligence in the incident last October.