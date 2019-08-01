(Waterloo, IA) -- A Black Hawk County man will spend more than three years in federal prison for illegally possessing an assault rifle. Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Buttermore of Waterloo was denied a gun permit in 2014 after the sheriff found he had previously been committed to a Pennsylvania mental institution. Waterloo police then arrested him in 2016 after he got into an argument at his residence while holding an assault rifle. Buttermore pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while being prohibited and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- MidAmerican Energy Company is launching what it calls a first-of-its-kind network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations in more than a dozen Iowa cities. MidAmerican spokesperson, Tina Hoffman, says the plan is to have the chargers available every 50 miles – to help drivers of electric vehicles deal with what is called “range anxiety.” Hoffman says the company is looking for partners to host the chargers so people can use them to charge their electric cars. Hoffman says this type of charger can get people on their way after a short stop of 20-to-45 minutes. It will be left up to the partners what the charge will be.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An attorney for former Iowa D-H-S Secretary Jerry Foxhoven is expected to announce he's filing suit for wrongful termination at a news conference this (Thursday) morning. Governor Kim Reynolds appointed Foxhoven to the position two years ago and asked him to resign in June. The state agency has dealt with several controversial situations under Foxhoven's leadership, include the deaths of two teenage girls at the hands of their adoptive parents under D-H-S supervision. That happened during his predecessor's tenure.
(Ames, IA) -- A memorial service with full military honors will be held for an Iowa soldier who died in World War Two. Corporal Ralph L. Bennett was 22 years old when he was last seen in a battle June 13th, 1944. He had been reported Killed in Action. Modern forensic techniques finally led to the identification of his remains last year. The memorial service will be held Saturday at the Ames Municipal Cemetery.