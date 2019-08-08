(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will hold a news conference this (Thursday) morning to release more details on the shooting of a man by Council Bluffs police -- and the death of another man at a residence in Council Bluffs. The first man was shot by a police officer after fleeing an attempted traffic stop and rolling his pickup around 2:15 Wednesday morning. Police say he had one gun pointed at officers and one pointed at a woman in the truck when he was shot to death. Ten hours later, police were called to a residence where they found the body of a 51-year-old man. Evidence collected revealed the two cases are related, with more information to be released at 9:00 A-M.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The National Weather Service confirms it was a tornado that touched down southwest of Dubuque near the regional airport Monday night. The twister caused damage to corn, trees and houses along its three-tenths of a mile path. At its widest, the tornado was 50 yards wide. Two houses had part of their roofs torn off. Peak estimated winds were 100 miles-an-hour and the National Weather Service rated it an “EF-1”. No injuries were reported.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A man who admits he and his partners sold more than 50 pounds of meth in the Lyon County area has been handed a four-year federal prison sentence. Twenty-nine-year-old Jose Ignacio Leanos was in court Wednesday after entering a guilty plea last March. Leanos and his co-conspirators were importing meth from Mexico to sell in Iowa. One of his buyers was cooperating with law enforcement officials.
(Providence, RI) -- Rhode Island prosecutors have decided not to take a stalking case against a Des Moines man to trial. Thirty-two-year-old David Page Liddle was taken into custody near singer Taylor Swift's beachfront mansion in Westerly last month. Liddle had told police he was wanting to "catch up" with the pop singer because he knew her personally. He was originally charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon other than a firearm.