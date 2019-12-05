(Lu Verne, IA) -- The Kossuth County Sheriff's Department is confirming an employee of a bank in Lu Verne was shot and killed Wednesday. The sheriff's department says deputies were called to the Security State Bank in Lu Verne at around 8:40 A-M about a possible shooting. Deputies found 43-year-old Jessica Weishaar of Algona lying on the sidewalk in front of the bank. They say Weishaar -- who was a bank employee -- was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Video surveillance and witnesses provided deputies with a description of the possible shooter. A person matching the description was stopped on Interstate 80 and is in custody. That person's name has not been released.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a tissue sample from a road-killed deer collected on the south side of Sioux City shows a high likelihood that the deer was infected with Chronic Wasting Disease. The D-N-R's Tyler Harms says that test is enough for them to take additional action. He says the D-N-R has established a priority zone for tissue collection in Woodbury County extending 10 miles around where the positive sample was collected. The first shotgun deer season opens Saturday and Harms says it is easy for hunters to provide a tissue sample.
(Decorah, IA) -- A Wisconsin man was given a 15-year sentence for manslaughter and assault in a Winneshiek County courtroom Tuesday. Nineteen-year-old Dalton Adam is one of two men found guilty of killing David Hansen last year in Decorah. The 49-year-old Hansen was knocked to the ground, then Adam and 18-year-old Jacob Seelinger punched and kicked him. Hansen suffered brain injuries and died a month later. Seelinger is already serving a 50-year sentence.
(Washington, DC) -- Almost 15-hundred home and business owners in southwestern Iowa may be about to suffer another big financial hit. If the federal government doesn’t spend millions of dollars building up the levees damaged during this year’s flooding, those people and businesses are going to be forced to buy expensive flood insurance. Four levees which are still at risk are there to protect properties valued at almost 350-million dollars. In some parts of the region floodwaters still remain nine months after the floods. FEMA says it will cost one-million dollars-a-mile to meet its standards and more than 90 miles of levees are compromised.