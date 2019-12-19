(Washington, DC) -- Members of the U-S House of Representatives voted almost completely along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment Wednesday. President Donald Trump was sanctioned for his conduct toward Ukraine and his refusal to cooperate with the House inquiry. The vote came after 12 hours of debate. Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson joined Republicans to vote “no.” Three Iowa Democrats voted “yes” and one Republican voted “no.”
[Abby Finkenauer (D)-yes, Dave Loebsack (D)-yes. Cindy Axne (D)-yes, Steve King (R)-no]
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied the appeal of an eastern Iowa woman convicted of murder and attempted murder after slitting the throats of her two young sons. Michelle Kehoe of Coralville admitted she cut the throats of her seven and two-year-old sons in 2008, then slit her own throat in an attempt to make it look like they had been attacked. The youngest boy died. Kehoe argued her lawyer was ineffective for not trying to suppress the statements she made to investigators, failing to get a change of venue, and failing to raise the issue of her competency.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa is seeing a slight upturn in the number of uninsured children but the Hawkeye State still has one of the lowest rates in the country. Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, says there are many reasons more children are falling into the ranks of the uninsured. She says there is more red tape and some families get cut off because they never got the notice it was time to renew. More than 20-thousand Iowa children, or about two-point-seven percent, were listed as uninsured in 2017. The rate of uninsured children nationwide was five-percent, almost twice Iowa's rate.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Forecasters say Iowa's weather will warm up and stay dry headed into the year-end holidays, making for easier travel by road and air. Rose White, at Triple-A-Iowa, says between this Saturday and New Year's Day, a record of 115-million people will take to the highways and skies, the eighth straight year of new record highs for travel volume. Almost 105-million – 91 percent – will travel by car. White says air travel volume will be the highest since 2003.