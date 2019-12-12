(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the man shot to death by a Fort Madison police officer Tuesday night. The D-C-I says 42-year-old Robert Allen Elfgen of West Point was shot while brandishing a firearm in the Scotts Miracle-Gro manufacturing warehouse. Elfgen was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the State Medical Examiner's office. WGEM-TV reports the incident was related to an earlier shooting in town about a half-hour before that left another man wounded.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Iowa man who was the subject of an Amber Alert after taking his wife and kids out of the state faces more than six years in federal prison. Thirty-two-year -old Frank Young of Anamosa was sentenced after pleading guilty to interstate violation of a protection order, and interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors say Young repeatedly assaulted his wife over a two-year period and also violated a no-contact order numerous times. He admitted to stealing his brother's truck in February of 2018 and forcing his family to go with him. He was arrested in Wichita, Kansas. The U-S District Court judge said Young subjected his wife to a “reign of terror.”
(Glenwood, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says doctors from the University of Iowa Hospitals will visit the state-run Glenwood Resource Center today (Thursday) to conduct a review. The U-S Department of Justice is investigating the facility, which provides care for about 250 Iowans with profound intellectual disabilities. Federal investigators are examining an allegation of human experimentation on the residents at Glenwood. Five Glenwood staffers pleaded guilty in 2017 to wanton neglect and eight others were fired or resigned after an investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Worrying is building for the Salvation Army in central Iowa as year-end donations lag far below the goal. Salvation Army Major Jason Poff says the Red Kettle Campaign in the Des Moines area has only brought in about 136-thousand dollars so far and the agency needs 400-thousand. Poff says the Army normally raises about one-third of its operating budget at this time of the year. The charity runs two area food pantries, helps low-income residents with rent and utilities, and offers holiday gifts to 24-hundred central Iowa kids. Poff says he's confident donations will pick up soon.