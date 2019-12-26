(Undated) -- People across Iowa were washing their cars, walking and biking on Christmas Day as temperatures hit record highs. The National Weather Service reported temperatures reached records in Burlington (63), Cedar Rapids, (59), Clarinda (61), Des Moines (60), Davenport (62), Harlan (57), Lamoni (63), Ottumwa (63), Red Oak (59) and Waterloo (59). Many of the records broken had been set in 1936. Temperatures are expected to cool off just a bit today (Thursday) -- dropping into the 40s.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The money bet on sports has gradually increased since it became legal in mid-August -- but the betting is expected to drop off as we get deeper into winter. Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko (Oh-reel-koh) says they've seen the trend in other states -- and sports revenue will likely decline as we get through December. He says football is the biggest driver of the amount of money wagered and once the bowl games and the N-F-L season end -- the amount bet drops off. He says there will be some bumps up from March Madness, and opening day of baseball season, but betting usual isn't at the same levels through the winter and into summer.
(Mt. Vernon, IA) -- Work is underway to repair damage to the Palisades Kepler State Park lodge near Mount Vernon that was discovered this weekend. The Iowa D-N-R says they found several windows, doors and the indoor furniture damaged. The dollar amount of damage has not yet been determined. Staff discovered the damage Sunday and are asking that anyone who may have any information on the vandalism to call the D-N-R. They say they hope to get repairs made quickly so the park is ready to go to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the state parks in the coming year.
(Dubuque, IA) -- A Guttenberg man injured in a crash Sunday in northeast Iowa did not survive. The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says 84-year-old Robert Tyler died in the hospital on Christmas Day. Tyler was a passenger in a car driven by his wife Bonnie Tyler. Deputies say she tried to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 151 and was struck by a vehicle driven by a Marion man. Bonnie and Robert Tyler were taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment. The crash is still under investigation.