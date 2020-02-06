(Des Moines, IA) -- The third wave of results from the Iowa Caucuses still shows Pete Buttigieg in first place with 27 percent. Democrats say 86 percent of the state’s precincts are reporting in the numbers released Wednesday. The Indiana mayor has maintained the lead since declaring he had won late Monday night. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders trails with 25 percent and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had 18 percent. Former Vice President Joe Biden only received 16 percent and he has admitted his campaign needs to work hard to improve.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has rejected a man’s request for a new trial after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Attorneys for Joseph Finn the Second argued a Polk County judge acted improperly when he compared Finn’s crimes against his children to the crimes of those who stood by during genocides. The appeals court ruled Wednesday Finn’s 2018 sentence was fair. The judge told Finn he had treated his three children like prisoners, leading to the death of one of them. Finn blamed his wife, Nicole.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The medical director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says there's no recommended action that the general public needs to take at this time as testing is being conducted on two people for the coronavirus. Doctor Caitlin Pedati says we are still in the flu season and everyone should continue to take precautions to avoid any kind of virus. Pedati says anybody who has traveled to China in the past 14 days and become sick with fever or breathing problems, should reach out to their health care provider and call ahead to let them know they are coming.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A report that ranks the states on how prepared they are for emergencies now places Iowa in the highest tier of the best-prepared states, up from the middle tier in 2019. Rhea (REE-ah) Farberman, spokeswoman for Trust for America’s Health, says Iowa is doing very well in the 10 main categories, including things like infection control, vaccination rates, access to safe water and public health funding. One category where Iowa lagged behind was in the percentage of hospitals that are part of a health care coalition. About 80-percent of Iowa's hospitals have such alliances, while the national average is 89-percent.