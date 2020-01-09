(Des Moines, IA) -- A powerful Iowa lawmaker says he will continue to work to solve the state’s workforce issues. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says he’s also going to push for more tax cuts as a way to make the state more competitive. The Legislature convenes next Monday under total Republican control. A one-cent hike in the state sales tax is one of the major issues on the agenda, but Whitver says it would have to be balanced by other cuts. The revenue from the sales tax would go for water quality and outdoor recreation projects.
(Colo, IA) -- The Story County Sheriff's Department has released the names of two people found dead Wednesday in the central Iowa town of Colo. A family member discovered the bodies around 9:30 A-M and called 9-1-1. The Sheriff's Department identified the couple as 79-year-old Richard Davis and his wife, 78-year-old Charlotte. Investigators say it appears to be a murder-suicide. No other details were released on the cause of death.
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police have charged a man with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary after another man was found dead in his home Tuesday. Police say 19-year-old Charlie Gary admitted to entering the home of 74-year-old Robert Long to steal Long's car. He also admitted he strangled Long and left in his car. Gary was spotted in the car Wednesday, stopped and arrested. Police say Long is believed to have been killed sometime between January 1st and the 5th.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The State Ombudsman says her office saw the fifth straight year where it took more complaints and information requests. Ombudsman Kristie Hirschman says they had more than 54-hundred contacts during fiscal year 2019 -- an increase of seven percent. She says there were 30 percent more complaints about jails and prisons. The top five complaints about jails are health services, discipline, staff conduct, food and conditions and confinement. Hirschman says she continues to have concerns about the complaints generated about government. She remains frustrated with transparency in all levels of government.