(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say a 14-year-old boy is the city’s first homicide victim of 2020. Josiah Woods was shot to death shortly before 4:00 A-M Wednesday. Officers found his body near King Elementary School. Detectives are said to be interviewing witnesses and following investigative leads. They haven’t named a person of interest, but they say there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.
(Milan, IL) -- Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois Wednesday and one distributor located just outside of the Quad Cities in Milan (MY-lin), Illinois has set up a heated tent and a shuttle service for new customers. Nature’s Treatment store spokesperson Tammy Lafontaine (LAW-FON-TAYN) says they're expecting a lot of people from Iowa. Out of state residents will be able to buy half the amount of marijuana that in state-residents can buy. Lafontaine says they’re also warning out-of-state residents it is still illegal to use marijuana in public in Illinois, to transport it across state lines, or drive under the influence of the drug.
(Newton, IA) -- Fire has damaged part of a facility located next to the Newton prison. The Iowa Department of Corrections says the fire started Tuesday evening and burned into Wednesday morning at the minimum security Correctional Release Center adjacent to the Newton prison. Staff first discovered smoke in the laundry room of the facility around 10:30 P-M. Inmates were evacuated and no one was injured. The severity of the damage to the laundry room and the cause of the fire is still being reviewed.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Sioux City man is scheduled to make an appearance in Woodbury County Court a week from today (Wednesday) to face child sex abuse charges. Investigators say 48-year-old Laureano Zurita-Lopez abused the 12-year-old girl several times between July and December of last year. He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a 50-thousand dollar bond. The circumstances of his arrest haven’t been reported.