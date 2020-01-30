(Des Moines, IA) -- A small group of Republican lawmakers is proposing removing gender identity as one of the groups protected in the Iowa Civil Rights Act. The Iowa Legislature added gender identity to the act in 2007. One Iowa lobbyist Keenan Crow says the bill to remove it is extreme and could lead to all types of discrimination against a transgender person. Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler, of Orange City, is one of the bill sponsors. He says the goal is to protect women’s rights -- and he wants to know there's not going to be a biological male in the same bathroom as his wife, or in the locker room when his daughter gets old enough to go to school.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The C-E-O of a Medicaid management company the state of Iowa is penalizing for payment issues says he is “committed to doing better.” The state announced earlier this month that it’s withholding 44 million dollars from Iowa Total Care because it didn’t pay thousands of claims from health care providers. Iowa Total Care C-E-O Mitch Wasden (WAHZ-din) tells lawmakers the company discovered the problem in October, just three months after it started up in the state. And, he acknowledges that it’s been difficult for health care providers. State Medicaid Director Mike Randol says temporarily withholding funds from the company is “appropriate” and enough punishment for now.
(Des Moines, IA) -- For the third straight year the Animal Legal Defense Fund ranks Iowa among the very worst states in the nation for its animal welfare laws. Iowa is ranked 49th -- ahead of only Mississippi. Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Colin Grace says a bill pending before Iowa lawmakers would bring about significant and much-needed changes, especially when dealing with animal hoarding cases. Iowa had a record number of animal rescue cases in 2019, which ARL officials say proves Iowa’s animals cannot wait another year for better protections.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar says she has no interest in a Caucus Night alliance with another Democratic presidential hopeful. Andrew Yang says his staff has been approached about encouraging his supporters to align with another candidate if the delegate math inside a precinct isn't in Yang's favor. Klobuchar says the idea has no appeal to her and it's not what Iowans want. Candidates John Edwards and Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIN-itch) announced they'd reached a deal in the 2004 Caucuses.