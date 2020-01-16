(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are investigating a Wednesday shooting which left two people dead and two wounded. Officers were called to a home just before 4:00 P-M. They say they found three people suffering gunshot wounds inside, with two of them already dead. About 25 minutes later police found a fourth victim by following a trail of blood. No names have been released. Police think the two survivors will recover.
(Madrid, IA) -- A 65-year-old man who pleaded guilty to animal neglect charges could get up to one year in jail when he is sentenced next month. A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy came to Dennis M. Carlson’s home last May on what is being called a “civil matter.” Hundreds of cats were found inside the home. Carlson was accused of hoarding both living and dead animals. The Animal Rescue League reports 186 living cats were found, plus 194 dead cats. More than 100 cats have been adopted.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A former high school football coach is seeking a plea deal with prosecutors in Polk County Court. Jason Storm is accused of threatening to kill a referee following a Lincoln High School game last October. Storm was questioning a no-call in the game on a play that involved his son. He is apparently asking the judge to accept a guilty plea for second-degree harassment. He would receive a deferred judgment and probation.
(Jewell, IA) -- Residents in Jewell are trying to rescue a local grocery store for the second time. A group calling itself Jewell Market L-L-C has sold 130 shares, raising 220-thousand dollars, in an effort to keep the Heartland Market open. The owner of the market is closing stores in a half-dozen small towns. Jewell residents did this once before, raising money to keep the local hardware store open when it was about to close in 2001. Today, it is a thriving business.