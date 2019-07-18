(San Diego, CA) -- An Iowa couple has made a court appearance in San Diego, California to face charges of human smuggling. Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas and his wife are from Sioux City. Bond was denied for the husband and set at 20-thousand dollars for the wife. They are accused of helping sneak at least two people from Central America into the U-S and illegally housing them in their home in Sioux City. The couple is scheduled to return to court a week from today (Thursday).
(Des Moines, IA) -- Five years into his 45-year sentence, Brian Case told a judge he is a changed man and should be eligible for parole. He was found guilty of shooting his girlfriend five years ago. Ellie Van Dam showed up for Wednesday's hearing, saying Case would present a risk to the community. She says he told her he would kill her if she crossed him -- and he did eventually shoot her. Case was turned down, but he will be up for parole again in nine months.
(Des Moines, IA) -- General services officials at the Polk County Courthouse say four air monitors measure particulates, ensuring the air is safe. One trial was moved to a neighboring county after an attorney said the courthouse air was making her sick. Roxanne Conlin suffers from lung disease and had to be hospitalized. Courthouse officials say the air monitors have never shown a danger and all testing of the air has come back negative.
(Davenport, IA) -- A 13-year-old middle school student has been found guilty of three weapons charges in Scott County Court in Davenport. Prosecutors told the jury the student pointed a loaded handgun at a teacher at North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge last August and pulled the trigger. The safety was engaged, so the weapon didn't fire. Jury members declined to convict him on a charge of attempted murder.