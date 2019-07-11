(Des Moines, IA) -- A 29-year-old Des Moines man faces charges of theft and dependent adult abuse. Steve Baker is accused of taking nearly 48-thousand dollars from a disabled relative. Baker told investigators he had permission from the Social Security Administration to spend more than 12-thousand on a car because it would be used to transport the victim. He has a preliminary hearing set for next week.
(Decorah, IA) -- The first-degree murder trial for a teenager accused in a beating death has started in Winneshiek County. Two teenagers are charged with killing 46-year-old David Hansen in his Decorah home. Hansen was found in his driveway last year after the beating. Jacob Seelinger is on trial now and 19-year-old Adam Dalton is scheduled for trial on the same charge in October. Seelinger's attorney says his client didn't wasn't involved in the beating.
(Charles City, IA) -- The Charles City Police Department is investigating a report that its police dog attacked someone while the dog was off-duty. The incident happened at the home of police dog Jordy's handler last month. The victim suffered minor injuries. No names have been released and police haven't given the details of the incident.
(Eldridge, IA) -- Opening statements will be given today in the trial for a 12-year-old student accused of pulling a gun in a classroom. The incident reportedly happened last August at North Scott Junior High School in Eldridge. Police say the boy pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire because the safety was on. A teacher disarmed the boy. The charges are attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds and assault while displaying a deadly weapon.