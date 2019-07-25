(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police are one of 10 departments in the country chose to take part in a national initiative to combat gun violence. The U-S Department of Justice will assign a liaison to work with Davenport over the next three years. The person will look at how gun crimes are handled, then create a specific plan, while suggesting resources, types of training and strategic approaches. Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski thinks his department's application was chosen because the city had an unusually violent year for crime in 2017.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police say using pepper spray to take two young shoplifting suspects into custody was the safest option. The boys, ages eight and nine years old, were holding butcher knives after the incident at a convenience store. The suspects were taken to Iowa Lutheran Hospital to be medically cleared. Police say they didn't use the knives to commit the crimes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A defense attorney for a Johnston daycare provider is asking a Polk County judge in the case to throw out the charges. The attorney says 47-year-old Trina Mazza isn't culpable in the death of a two-year-old child who was in her care. He also argues the delay in making a 9-1-1 call shouldn't be the basis for criminal charges. Seventeen-mont-old Tucker Schneider died last February of accidental traumatic asphyxia.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A one-point-one-million dollar federal grant will be used to create six wetland areas in eastern Iowa. The wetlands will be built to help filter farm runoff in the Middle Cedar River watershed. Much of Iowa's original wetlands have been drained over the last 200 years to create more farmland. The Iowa Department of Agriculture says work should begin next year.