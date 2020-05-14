(Iowa City, MO) -- Iowa City police executed multiple search warrants Wednesday as they were investigating recent gun violence incidents on the city’s south side. There have been more than 15 shots-fired calls so far this year, already surpassing the total number from 2019. In many cases, police haven’t been able to track down the shooters. The increase in shots-fired calls in Iowa City has also been seen in Cedar Rapids.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two Iowa politicians will serve on separate task forces as Democrats work to put together a solid party platform. Presumed presidential nominee Joe Biden and his former rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, assembled a half-dozen task forces to discuss climate change, criminal justice reform, the economy, education, health care and immigration. Former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack will be part of the education task force. Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker was chosen to join the tax force for criminal justice reform.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A federal judge has delayed the sentencing for a former Iowa radio talk show host for a second time. Marty Tirrell is facing prison time for a financial fraud scheme. He was accused of stealing more than a million dollars from his victims. Tirrell told investors he could buy sports tickets with their money, then re-sell them for a higher price. He has admitted lying and using the money to pay his debts or buy personal items. A third sentencing date hasn’t be set.
(Dyersville, IA) -- Even if nobody is in the stands, local officials in Dyersville say a “Field of Dreams” game between the White Sox and the Yankees would still bring up to 40,000 visitors to their town. The first-ever Major League Baseball game played in Iowa is still scheduled in August. Construction crews have been working at the movie site since last fall to build the new field. It’s estimated the game could mean 25 million dollars to the area economy – if it’s not called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.