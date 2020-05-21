(Des Moines, IA) -- The Memorial Day weekend start to the camping season looked to be dampened like a lot of other things until the announcement that coronavirus restrictions would be lifted early. Department of Natural Resources director, Kayla Lyon, made the announcement at the governor's daily briefing Wednesday. Campgrounds will be open to all campers – including R-Vs, pop-ups and tent camping. Lyon says youth group campsites, shelters, lodges, playgrounds and other group camps, museums and visitor centers will all stay closed.
(Des Moines, IA) -- While Governor Kim Reynolds announced she is allowing many businesses to reopen early -- the state's casinos are still not on the list. Reynolds said Wednesday that the casinos have been working on plans to safely reopen. "This is a discussion and a dialogue that they're having and they have asked to have us connect them with the Department of Public Health, so together we can sit down and start to look at what that guidance looks like as we start to maybe give them the opportunity to maybe begin to open back up,” Reynolds said. The governor said amusement parks are following the same type of process.
(Dubuque, IA) -- The leader of the Dubuque Catholic Diocese says churches will be allowed to hold religious services once again on the last weekend of this month. Archbishop Michael Jackels announced his decision in a video and says it is based on the coronavirus trends for northeast Iowa. "Namely, that there has been a 14-day downward trend in positive tests, hospitalizations, and deaths related to COVD-19 in the 30 northeastern counties in Iowa, which is what makes up the Archdiocese of Dubuque," Jackels says. He asks the priests in the Archdiocese not to start before the May 30th reopening date.
(Leon, IA) -- Local officials say people living in Decatur County in southern Iowa are doing all they can to keep things under control. It’s working. Decatur County is the only COVID-19-free county in the state. City leaders in Leon say they are is standing firm with the governor’s orders, but patience is wearing thin when it comes to one activity. The kids who have been stuck in their homes for two-and-a-half months would really like to go swimming at the community pool. Thirteen Iowa counties with smaller populations than Decatur’s do have positive cases present.