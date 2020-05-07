(Sioux City, IA) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for firing a shot at an Iowa state trooper who was chasing him. Twenty-seven-year-old Anthony Walls entered a guilty plea to assault on a peace officer and four additional charges. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge. Walls was a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation in Sioux City last December. He resisted arrest after the trooper found he was wanted for domestic assault. As he ran away, Walls fired two shots at the trooper, but he missed.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A long-haul trucker from Iowa has been linked to the murders of three women in two states by the use of D-N-A evidence. Fifty-eight-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin was taken into custody at his home Wednesday. The victims were killed in the early 1990s in Wyoming and Tennessee. Authorities think he may have been involved in other unsolved murders. One of Clark’s relatives had uploaded D-N-A to a commercial genealogy site which was similar to the D-N-A collected at a crime scene. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard reports several troops will be deployed in the coming months. About 330 soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be deployed in late July. Another 400 Iowa National Guard soldiers will be headed to Kosovo. The Guard will hold send-off ceremonies for the units in August and September. They will complete final training and those deployments are expected to last about one year.
(Davenport, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation driver’s service center in Davenport will be shut down until May 19th for a thorough cleaning and sanitation. The action is being taken after an employee at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. All of the other employees will be self-isolating until the re-opening. Customers who have appointments during that period of time will be contacted. The state is following contact tracing protocols for anyone who may have been exposed to the affected individual.