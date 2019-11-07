(Nevada, IA) -- A man arrested last June for tearing down an L-G-B-T-Q flag from an Ames church has been found guilty of a hate crime. The Story County jury convicted Adolfo Martinez on charges of harassment and being a habitual offender. The 30-year-old Martinez ripped the flag down at the United Church of Christ last June and burned it. He faces 15 years of prison when he is sentenced, but no sentencing date has been set.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The union representing workers at the General Mills plant in Cedar Rapids reports 99 percent of its membership voted against the latest contract offer from the company. The vote was taken Wednesday. Both sides have agreed to meet this (Thursday) morning. Union officials specify four contract provisions that will bring on a strike if the differences aren’t settled. About 520 people work at the plant. General Mills had called the proposal its “last, best and final” offer.
(Adel, IA) -- Trials for two men charged with breaking into the Dallas County courthouse last September have been scheduled in April. Justin Wynn and Gary Demercurio were working for a security contractor who had been hired to test the statewide court system. They were supposed to appear at a Wednesday hearing, but it was called off and the court date was set. Wynn and Demercurio have bothy entered not-guilty pleas. They were arrested when they were found wandering around inside the courthouse September 11th in the middle of the night.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Court of Appeals is backing the decision by Ottumwa’s police chief to fire a sergeant for being dishonest during an investigation. Sergeant Mark Milligan was initially suspended, then terminated over the way a January 2017 arrest of a juvenile offender was handled. Milligan had taken the police department and the Ottumwa Civil Service Commission to court. He won, but the appeals court sided with Chief Tom McAndrew. The case could be pursued to the state Supreme Court.