(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he told President Trump he isn’t happy with the E-P-A’s handling of the national biofuels policy when they talked Tuesday. The Iowa Republican wants changes made to restore the demand for renewable fuel which was lost when the oil industry benefited from waivers. Grassley, U-S Senator Joni Ernst and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds reached a deal with the White House in September to fully restore the renewable fuels industry. Iowa is the nation’s leader in ethanol and corn production. Five of the approximately three dozen biodiesel or ethanol plants which have closed nationwide are located in Iowa.
(Chariton, IA) -- The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in the beating of a woman at a party in Chariton last week. Investigators say the crime was caught on video surveillance. Tyler James Swainey faces charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, harassment and supplying alcohol to minors resulting in serious injury. Eighteen-year-old Rachael Emberson says a group of people at the party ganged up on her, started calling her names, then pulled her hair, punched and kicked her. She says four men and two women were involved. Emberson suffered two black eyes, a broken nose, facial fractures, bruised ribs and legs.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office is reviewing 90-thousand files to make sure everyone who should vote has that opportunity. The database of Iowa felons is being compared to the voter rolls. Iowa is one of two states which doesn’t let convicted felons vote. The American Civil Liberties Union is supporting the initiative, but it also wants the state to move toward a constitutional amendment which would let felons who have served their time cast a ballot legally.
(Fairfield, IA) -- A Jefferson County jury believed the evidence which showed a 42-year-old woman had stolen the I-D of a man she was living with and opened a new credit card in his name. Jamie Kay Gust of Pulaski was found guilty of one felony count of credit card fraud. Prosecutors say the account was kept open for about two years and the fraud was discovered when Gust stopped making payments. It only took the jury about 20 minutes to reach its verdict Wednesday. She will be sentenced December 9th.