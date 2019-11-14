(Zearing, IA) -- A person living in Zearing tells authorities their 70-year-old neighbor came to their house Wednesday and said he had killed his wife. No names have been released. When deputies from the Story County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the location they found a dead woman, 62 years old, outside. The murder suspect was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames for treatment of minor injuries. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald says investigators know how the woman died, but the murder weapon hasn’t been recovered.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa State University Police Department is investigating three violent threats made on Reddit aimed at students. Investigators have identified and located two of the students targeted. I-S-U President Wendy Wintersteen says the Iowa State community must know that threats of physical violence are illegal and deplorable. The students were targeted after they participated in a Land Acknowledgement statement at the Students Against Racism meeting last week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A request from former Governor Terry Branstad to have a jury verdict set aside has been rejected. The Polk County jury awarded one-and-a-half-million dollars to former Iowa Workers’ Compensation Commissioner Chris Godfrey last July. He had told the court Branstad discriminated against him because he’s gay. Branstad acknowledged asking Godfrey to resign, but he said he didn’t know Godfrey was gay at the time. Godfrey also claimed he was the victim of retaliation. Branstad’s attorney called the case “a political circus with the court serving as ringmaster.”
(Spencer, IA) -- A 36-year-old business owner from Spencer has entered a written not guilty plea in Clay County District Court to tax fraud charges. Christopher Burg is accused of failing to pay the state of Iowa more than 89-thousand dollars in sales taxes generated by his businesses, Liberty Lanes, Southside Grill and A-Plus Carpet and Cleaners. He will face 18 charges when his trial is scheduled to start December 10th.