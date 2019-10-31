(Chicago, IL) -- An Iowa man faces two murder charges in a double-fatal shooting at a mall in Calumet City, Illinois three weeks ago. Investigators say 18-year-old Dajon Lewis of Grinnell was confronted by five people who accused him of robbing Christin Ross’ sister. When Ross and Tyrell Wade were leaving that mall sometime later, they met Lewis and he was carrying a gun. Prosecutors say he shot Ross and Wade and they tried to run back into the mall. Lewis was arrested in Gary, Indiana last week.
(Algona, IA) -- A Kossuth County man faces life in prison after six hours of deliberation by jury in his first-degree murder trial. Sixty-one-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Winters was found guilty in the August 27th, 2018 shooting death of Randy Page in Lu Verne. Prosecutors highlighted cell phone records that showed a text exchange between Winters and Page in the hours leading up to Page’s death and the fact that Winters did not return to his Livermore home that night. Instead, Winters spent that night at a friends’ house in Mason City, and he was eventually arrested at another residence the following day. The murder weapon was never recovered.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Department of Transportation Vehicle Services Manager Daniel Yeh (like hay) says sales of the blackout plates have exceeded all expectations and through October 15th they have issued more than 46-thousand. That puts the blackout plate ahead of the black and gold plates that represent the University of Iowa for the most popular specialty plate. The demand was so great that the D-O-T began selling non-personalized versions of the blackout plate the day after Labor Day.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa high school students who took the A-C-T college entrance test have tied with South Dakota for the best average score in the country. Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise says the ranking is among states with more than half of students in the Class of 2019 taking the exam. Two-thirds of the Iowa students who graduated from high school last spring took the A-C-T. Their average composite score was 21-point-six out of a possible 36. That's slightly above the national average -- and slightly below the average score among Iowa students in the Class of 2018.